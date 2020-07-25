Israel extends detention of Jerusalem governor

Israeli occupation authorities extended on Friday the detention of Governor of occupied Jerusalem Adnan Gheith, for seven days, his lawyer Rami Othman disclosed.

Reported by Quds Net, Othman noted that the governor’s case is to be sent to the court on Thursday.

Gheith was arrested from his home in Jerusalem’s neighbourhood of Silwan on Sunday, prompting demonstrations calling for his release.

Since he was appointed governor of Jerusalem two years ago, Gheith has been systematically targeted by the Israeli occupation, and was arrested at least 17 times during his tenure.

The presidency of the Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the governor’s detention and hailed his “persistence and resilience”.

The PA Foreign Ministry called for the United Nations and other international bodies, including the International Red Cross and the signatories of the Fourth Geneva Convention, to immediately take action against Israel in order to release the governor.

