Ex-Saudi minister jailed after eulogising deceased dissident

A former Saudi minister has been jailed after paying tribute to deceased dissident Abudllah Al-Hamad, the New Arab reported.

The son of former Deputy Finance Minister Abulaziz Al-Dakhil said his father was arrested during Ramadan after tweeting a eulogy for civil rights activist Abdullah Al-Hamad, who passed away in prison.

Al-Hamad had been serving an 11-year sentence for ‘breaking allegiance’ to the Saudi rulerand seeking to ‘create disorder’.

Al-Dakhil’s son is now pushing for his father’s release.

