Syria refugee dies saving drowning dog in Turkey

A Syrian refugee drowned while trying to save a stray dog struggling to stay afloat in a canal in the Turkish province of Adana on Friday.

Abdulkadir Sayed, 20, was walking home accompanied by his friends when he saw a dog drowning in an irrigation canal. Sayed reportedly jumped into the canal to save the dog. However, the strong flow of water dragged him away, leaving him unable to save the dog. According to A Haber, Sayed cried for help before disappearing.

Rescue teams stemmed the water flow to the canal in an effort to find Sayed and his body was discovered a day later seven kilometres away from where he had jumped into the waterway. He was then transferred to the Adana Hospital.

According to police reports, Sayed and his family escaped the war in Syria eight years ago and settled in Turkey’s Adana.

