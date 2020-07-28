Umma party leader travelled to UAE for event, says Sudan official

Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s opposition Umma Party, Siddiq Mohamed Ismail, yesterday announced that party leader, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) “to speak at a symposium on Sunni and Shia reconciliation”.

“Al-Mahdi’s participation comes in light of calls for unification of the people of the Qiblah and other issues that occupy the minds of those in charge of the matter of the Arab and Islamic nation,” the official Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) quotes Ismail as saying.

Ismail stressed that his party was “supporting Sudan’s transitional government, led by Abdalla Hamdok,” describing his party’s relationship with the latter as “solid and based on appreciation and mutual respect”.

