Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Umma party leader travelled to UAE for event, says Sudan official

July 28, 2020 at 12:35 pm | Published in: Africa, Middle East, News, Sudan, UAE
Sadeq al-Mahdi, a former prime minister and the head of Sudan's Umma party, holds a press conference in Cairo on November 15, 2009 on the upcoming elections. The leading Sudanese opposition leader focused on Sudan's first presidential, legislative and regional elections in 24 years that will take place next April [AMR AHMAD/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 28, 2020 at 12:35 pm

Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s opposition Umma Party, Siddiq Mohamed Ismail, yesterday announced that party leader, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) “to speak at a symposium on Sunni and Shia reconciliation”.

“Al-Mahdi’s participation comes in light of calls for unification of the people of the Qiblah and other issues that occupy the minds of those in charge of the matter of the Arab and Islamic nation,” the official Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) quotes Ismail as saying.

Ismail stressed that his party was “supporting Sudan’s transitional government, led by Abdalla Hamdok,” describing his party’s relationship with the latter as “solid and based on appreciation and mutual respect”.

READ: Sudan deploys security forces after 120 dead, injured in attack in Darfur

Categories
AfricaMiddle EastNewsSudanUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments