Israel ready for confrontation with Lebanon, officials say

Israeli authorities on Monday sent messages to international sides assuring them that it does not plan to escalate the situation along its northern borders with Lebanon, but it is ready should a confrontation arise, RT reported.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called for the different sides to “maintain maximum restraint” following an exchange of fire in the occupied area of Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms.

Israel said that it “is ready for a harsh attack”, noting that it blames Iranian backed forces for the incidents.

UNIFIL Spokesman Andrea Tenente announced that the force’s Commander Major General Stefano Del Col had contacted both sides, Lebanon and Israel, to evaluate the situation and deescalate the situation.

On Monday the Israeli occupation forces announced that they were involved in a battle at the Israeli northern borders with Lebanon, claiming that a “terror group” attempted to infiltrate into Israel.

This came following Israeli reports that Hezbollah is planning attacks on Israel in revenge for the assassination of one of its senior fighters in an Israeli strike in Syria.