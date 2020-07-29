Palestinian expats call for reform of PLO

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad has called for the Palestine Liberation Organisation to be reformed, Quds Press has reported. The group also hailed the proposed national conference to be held in Gaza to reunite the Palestinian factions.

The comments were made after a meeting in Istanbul. The call for PLO reform includes the choosing of a new executive committee which would be able to agree on a national programme based on pulling out of the Oslo Agreement.

Hamas and Fatah agreed recently to hold a national conference that would reunite them against the US deal of the century and Israel’s annexation plan.

“The deal of the century aims to liquidate Palestinian rights and impose unilateral solutions that bypass all international laws and UN resolutions,” said the Acting President of the Popular Conference, Majed Al-Zeer. He called for comprehensive action within and beyond occupied Palestine to challenge the targeting of Palestinian rights.

Al-Zeer stressed that the Palestinians have the right to practice all forms of resistance against the “Zionist occupation” of Palestine. Such a right, he pointed out, is guaranteed by international law.

READ: PLO doesn’t accept scrapping the Arab Peace Initiative