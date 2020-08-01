Portuguese / Spanish / English

‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum's UK citizenship case goes to Supreme Court

August 1, 2020 at 1:25 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, UK
Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, as the relatives of three missing schoolgirls believed to have fled to Syria to join Daesh have pleaded for them to return home, on 22 February 2015 in London, England. [Laura Lean - WPA Pool/Getty Images]
The UK Supreme Court will examine the case of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Daesh, after the government appealed against a court decision to allow her to return to Britain to fight for her citizenship, reports Reuters.

Shamima Begum, who was born to Bangladeshi parents, left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends. In Syria, she married an Daesh fighter and lived in the capital of the violent militant group’s self-declared caliphate.

She was discovered in 2019 in a detention camp in Syria, where three of her children died. Britain stripped her of her citizenship, saying she was a security threat.

The Court of Appeal in London ruled on July 16 that Begum should be allowed to return to Britain to challenge that decision, a ruling the government described as “very disappointing”.

“We are pleased that we have been able to secure permission to have the Supreme Court consider our appeal,” the Home Office, or interior ministry, said on Friday. It did not say when any hearing would take place.

