Yemen minister rejects ‘defamation campaign’ against legitimate government

August 4, 2020 at 10:32 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
A Yemeni boy holds a national flag during a celebration held for the 53rd Anniversary of Yemen independence from the British occupation at Tahrir square in Sanaa, Yemen on October 15, 2016 [Mohammed Hamoud / Anadolu]
The Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance, Dr. Ahmed Attia, has rejected the defamation campaign and false accusations waged against the internationally recognised Yemeni government and its symbols.

“We reject insulting the Yemeni leaders and symbols and making unfair accusations against them, starting with the president, his deputy, the prime minister, and the rest of the political leadership,” Attiya wrote on Twitter.

The Yemeni minister added that respecting Yemeni leaders represents respect for the country’s people.

“Every country has its leaders who are the decision-makers in their countries and we reject any form of abuse against these leaders,” he added.

The Yemeni minister’s remarks came after a smear campaign led by Saudi Arabian media personalities and social media users against the President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, his deputy and other members in the government.

