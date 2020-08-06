Egypt: Plane crash in Gouna kills 2 pilots

A plane has crashed at Gouna Airport killing the both pilots on board, according to local news sources.

The plane crashed whilst trying to land after a recreational flight over the popular Red Sea resort killing Mohamed Al-Seroojy, 61, and Akram Al-Hossary, 36.

The plane belonged to the private company Air Man and was being used in an experimental trial.

Eyewitnesses reported watching the plane roll over more than once. The front of the aeroplane was totally destroyed.

Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has said it has formed a committee to investigate what happened.

In May 2016 a plane flying overnight from Paris to Cairo crashed into the Mediterranean Sea killing all 66 people on board.

Investigators at the time believed there may have been a fire in the cockpit.

Seven months earlier an aeroplane operated by Russian airline Metrojet was downed after a bomb was placed on board.

The plane crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula killed all 224 passengers.