Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood sends condolences to Lebanon

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood group, which has been banned since the 2013 military coup, expressed its deepest condolences and solidarity with Lebanon after a devestating explosion ripped through the city.

In a statement, the Muslim Brotherhood urged for providing “assistance and support to Lebanon so that it can overcome this horrific disaster and its aftermath.”

The group added that it hoped those trapped beneath the rubble would be located quickly .

The huge blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, shattering windows across more than half the city. The explosion was so large it could be heard in Cyprus. Some 135 people died and over 5,000 were injured as a result, with numbers expected to rise as hope fades of finding those missing alive.

