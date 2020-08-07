Iraq registers 75 more fatalities from COVID-19

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 75 additional fatalities from the novel coronavirus on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

As many as 3,461 infections were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 144,064 cases. The country has recorded 5,236 deaths and 103,197 recoveries so far.

Due to the upward trend in virus cases, the Middle Eastern country imposed a curfew from July 30 to Aug. 9.

Health centers in Iraq face shortages of oxygen supplies and protective equipment, prompting the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety to direct the Health Ministry to provide support for investors wishing to build medical oxygen production plants.

Security forces have also been ordered to implement committee decisions, including wearing masks, observing social distance, imposing fines, and seizure of vehicles for those who break the rules.

