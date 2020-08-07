Syria: US-backed Kurdish fighters besiege villages in Deir Ez-Zor

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have imposed a siege on several towns in the countryside of Deir Ez-Zor in eastern Syria, with help from US forces.

Syria’s SANA news agency said the Arab residents of several towns and villages in the area protested demanding an investigation be carried out into the murder of a tribal leader; tyres were burnt in the streets and roads blocked.

According to the news site, the SDF fired tear gas and live bullets into the crowds who set fire to the SDF headquarters and a number of its vehicles.

In response, the SDF called in reinforcements from the neighbouring town of Hasaka, including American forces who provided air support.

