Iran calls for not using Beirut blast to achieve political gains

An Iranian official yesterday criticised parties that are using last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut port for political gain, local media reported.

“It is not acceptable for individuals or groups or other countries to misuse the situation to reach their political wishes,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press briefing.

Mousavi added: “Clearly, some are pursuing some specific [political] goals through external provocations.”

“The Beirut blast was a huge disaster and it is normal that people are shocked by the incident,” he continued, calling for solidarity and assistance, not foreign interference, for Lebanon.

READ: Iran is ready to help Beirut’s reconstruction

Mousavi revealed that a senior Iranian official is set to visit Lebanon in the coming days.

Iran accused some countries of being hypocritical over their claimed solidarity with Lebanon,

calling for the United States to lift sanctions imposed on the country.

“If America is honest about its assistance offer to Lebanon, they should lift sanctions,” Al Jazeera quoted him saying.

More than 200 people were killed, 6,000 were injured and some 300,000 made homeless after a massive explosion in Beirut port ripped through the capital last Tuesday. The blast destroyed parts of the city and intensified the economic and political distress which has engulfed Lebanon for months.