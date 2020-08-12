Iraq: Roadside bomb detonates near US-led coalition convoy in Baghdad

A roadside bomb hit a convoy of the US-led coalition near the Taji base north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, yesterday, the Iraqi army reported.

The army’s Security Media Cell said in a statement that the bomb targeted the vehicles of an Iraqi company which had been contracted to transport coalition equipment. One of the containers was burnt as a result.

The attack is the fifth of its kind in a month.

On 11 July, unidentified gunmen set fire to three trucks carrying logistical equipment and military vehicles including Hummers belonging to US forces and the international coalition in the Diwaniyah Governorate.

Iraq: Twin bombings target support convoy for US forces

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Armed Shia factions, including the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, have threatened to target US forces in Iraq if they do not withdraw from the country.

In January, a majority of the Iraqi parliament voted in favour of ending foreign military presence in the country, following the assassination of Iranian Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, in an American drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.