Israel confirms more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

August 12, 2020 at 10:08 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli medical personnel from the Magen David Adom (MDA) national emergency service swab a resident from the city of Bnei Brak at their complex for COVID-19 testing in the city of Ramat Gan on 31 March 2020, part of measures imposed by Israeli authorities meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel confirmed Wednesday it registered 1,819 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 14 fatalities, Anadolu reports.

Health officials said the number of cases rose to 87,173, including 633 deaths and 61,577 recoveries since the virus was first detected Feb. 21.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 20.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with nearly 755,000 deaths and greater than 12.6 million recoveries.

