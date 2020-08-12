Morocco: Arab League requires reforms 

The Arab League requires “profound reforms”, the Speaker of the Moroccan Parliament, Habib Al-Malki, said yesterday.

“The Arab world’s current conditions are not well,” Al-Malki told Palestine Today, stressing that the Arab League needed “deep reforms in order to meet the requirements of the current situation.”

“The unity of the Arab governments promises to restore what the region has lost in recent years,” he pointed out, noting that the Palestinian reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah movements would “unite the Arab ranks”.

Al-Malki said achieving Palestinian unity was” vital for the future of the resistance”.

The Moroccan official stressed his country’s support for the Palestinian territories. “History will do justice to the resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Al-Malki condemned the attempts of the Israeli government to annex Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, calling for the “release of all Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons and for all Palestinian refugees to return.”

“I urge the Palestinian people to stay united and to stick to their land,” Al-Malki said, noting that the annexation of Palestinian lands was aiming at “undermining the two-state solution.”

In July The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said his government would annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley and major settlements. The move was later postponed due to “a number of disagreements within his government, and the lack of a US agreement,” according to media sources.