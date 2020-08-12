Portuguese / Spanish / English

Trump: New US-Iran deal as soon as I’m re-elected

August 12, 2020 at 10:46 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
US President Donald Trump in Ohio, US on 6 August 2020 [Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency]
US President Donald Trump has pledged to conclude an agreement with Iran within four weeks, if he wins the presidential elections slated for November.

In a press conference held in the White House, Trump confirmed that in case he wins the election, he will conclude a number of agreements and deals with several countries, indicating that conditions will be different if the Democrats win.

He said: “The Iranians do not want me to win and they think that tension will continue between us, but the opposite can happen, and we can reach a deal with them. “

On Friday, Trump announced his intention to sign treaties with Iran and North Korea if he wins the forthcoming presidential elections.

