Trump: New US-Iran deal as soon as I’m re-elected

US President Donald Trump has pledged to conclude an agreement with Iran within four weeks, if he wins the presidential elections slated for November.

In a press conference held in the White House, Trump confirmed that in case he wins the election, he will conclude a number of agreements and deals with several countries, indicating that conditions will be different if the Democrats win.

He said: “The Iranians do not want me to win and they think that tension will continue between us, but the opposite can happen, and we can reach a deal with them. “

On Friday, Trump announced his intention to sign treaties with Iran and North Korea if he wins the forthcoming presidential elections.

