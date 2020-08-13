8-year-old Palestinian child dies from coronavirus

An eight-year-old Palestinian child from the West Bank town of Idna outside of Hebron, died last night from the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has said.

He was reported to have been suffering from serious health issues including asthma and congenital heart defects.

Palestine is currently under a state of emergency to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, while also easing its lockdown, declared the Palestinian government earlier this month.

According to the Wafa news agency, Hebron has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank, with 107 of the new cases being recorded in the district today and 149 in East Jerusalem.

READ: Israel confirms more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 115 deaths have been recorded so far in Palestine.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said 22 patients are currently in intensive care among them four are on respirators.

She added that due to the Israeli occupation, patients in the occupied West Bank and Gaza are required to obtain medical permits to access Jerusalem’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of total cases in Israel has climbed to 88,733; 643 people have died.