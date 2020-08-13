UNESCO mobilising to raise funds to protect Yemen heritage sites

The United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) announced on Tuesday that it had mobilised fundraising efforts and expertise to protect the cultural heritage damaged by flooding in Yemen.

The organisation expressed its deep sorrow for the loss of life and property in a number of historical centres across the country.

UNESCO pointed out that the World Heritage Sites were damaged in the cities of Zabid, Chibam and Old City of Sanaa.

The statement warned that “climatic conditions threaten the existence of Yemen’s unique cultural heritage.”

It emphasised that this heritage “is a testimony to human creativity and the ability to adapt to the natural landforms and the diverse environmental conditions in the country.”

According to the statement, the organisation has already intervened in the Al-Qasimi area in the Old City of Sanaa and the historical city of Zabid to protect about 30 homes from collapsing.

Many Yemeni houses and historical sites have collapsed or been damaged by the heavy rainfall and flooding which the region has been experiencing, according to official reports. The adverse weather conditions have also led to death of a number of citizens and displaced an estimated 600 families.

READ: Oman FM says country is ‘open to all Yemenis’