Yemen pro-gov’t forces clash with UAE-backed southern separatists

Renewed clashes have erupted between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised Yemeni government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Abyan Governorate, south-east of Yemen.

A RT correspondent said the clashes erupted one day after the pro-government forces brought reinforcements from Marib governorate to the coastal city of Shakra.

According to RT, the clashes which included exchanges of artillery and missile strikes are the fiercest since the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement in June.

In late July, the STC gave up on the self-rule they declared in April in return for representation in a new Yemeni government to be formed within 30 days.

