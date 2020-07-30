Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE-backed Yemen group give up self-rule in favour of joining government

In return for giving up self-rule, the UAE-backed STC will have representation in the Yemeni government
The Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) yesterday gave up on self-rule in the south of the country in favour of joining the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

STC spokesman, Nizar Haitham, wrote on Twitter: “The Southern Transitional Council abandons the self-rule announcement so that the Arab coalition can implement the Riyadh Agreement…. achieve security and stability and unite efforts to confront the Houthi militias and terrorist groups.”

In return for giving up self-rule, the UAE-backed STC will have representation in the Yemeni government.

Following the announcement, Hadi delegated Prime Minister Moeen Abdul Malik to form a government of political competencies within 30 days.

In April, the STC announced that it would form an autonomous administration in the southern governorates, including Aden seat of Hadi’s government, amid Arab and international opposition.

