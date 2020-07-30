Ex-Yemen minister accuses presidency of handing over Aden to separatists

Former Yemeni Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Jabwani, yesterday accused the Saudi-backed president of officially handing over Aden to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) by a Republican decree.

“The self-rule is an illegitimate decision by a rebel group that took control of Aden while being a failure on the ground, so why celebrate its abolition,” Al-Jabwani wrote. on Twitter.

“The Emirati tactic has succeeded in converting the coup in Aden into a legitimate authority while they continued to serve the government so which success are you celebrating?!” he added.

Earlier yesterday, the UAE-backed STC gave up on the self-rule decision they declared in April.

The separatists said the decision came in agreement with the internationally recognised government.

Later, the Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi assigned Prime Minister Moeen Abdul Malik to form a government.

Hadi also ordered that STC leader, Ahmed Hamid Lemlis, be appointed governor of Aden and Brigadier General Muhammad Ahmad Al-Hamidi as general manager of the provincial police.

