Amnesty calls on Saudi king to release jailed Hamas leader and son

Amnesty International has sent an urgent letter of action to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to immediately and unconditionally release detained Hamas leader, Dr. Muhammad Al-Khodari, and his son, Hani, who have been detained for more than a year.

In April 2019 Saudi security forces arrested 82-year-old Al-Khodari and his son Hani, 48 a lecturer at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, and placed them under investigation as a result of their relationship with Palestinian movement Hamas.

Al-Khodari, who has been living in the kingdom for nearly 30 years, worked as Hamas’ representative in the kingdom in the full knowledge of Saudi authorities and with the approval of the late King Fahad. He has not worked as the movement’s representative for 11 years

Saudi investigators accuse Al-Khodari’s son, Hani, of transferring money from Saudi Arabia to Turkey. He has, however, proven that the money was destined to enable a property purchase there.

According to the urgent action letter, Al-Khodari requires continuous medical attention as he is a cancer patient.

