Israel PM: Arrow-2 missile defence system tested successfully

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Tel Aviv has successfully tested the Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor, developed in collaboration with the United States.

“I commend the defense establishment and the defense industries for another successful test of the Arrow-2 weapon system,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued on Wednesday, adding that Israel has “proven again that the State of Israel possesses defensive and offensive capabilities that are among the strongest and most advanced in the world.”

“I would like to express deep appreciation to our US ally for jointly advancing our security. Our enemies and those who seek our ill should know the State of Israel is prepared for any threat,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Ministry of Defence said that it had conducted a successful test of the Arrow-2 missile defence system against long-range ballistic attacks in central Israel, jointly with the US Missile Defense Agency.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said: “Israel faces far and near challenges and our technological know-how … promises that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies and defend the State of Israel,” adding that “the joint test with the United States expresses the friendship and partnership between our countries, and the United States’ deep commitment to the security of Israeli citizens.”

“We will continue to work together to strengthen the capabilities of the security system – in the air, at sea, on land and in cyberspace,” Gantz added.

