Israel president invites UAE crown prince to Tel Aviv

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter to UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed inviting him to Tel Aviv for an official visit.

This comes after Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week reached an historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations, Reuters reported.

He took to Twitter saying he had sent a letter expressing his hopes in “building and strengthening the trust” between the two countries as he wrote: “I am hopeful that the agreement between our countries will help build and strengthen the trust between us and the peoples of the region, bring economic benefit and regional stability.”

In the letter, Rivlin further expressed his hope that ties with the UAE could lead to diplomatic relations with other Arab states, claiming the development “will also serve as a beacon, illuminating the road ahead for others.”

Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.

“In these fateful days, leadership is measured by its courage and ability to be groundbreaking and far-sighted,” Rivlin wrote.

“I have no doubt that future generations will appreciate the way you, the brave and wise leaders, have restarted the discourse on peace, trust, dialogue between peoples and religions, cooperation and a promising future,” Rivlin wrote.

He added that the opening of diplomatic ties with the UAE is “great news for the Israeli economy.”