Israel places Sheikh Raed Salah in solitary confinement

Israeli prison services sent Sheikh Raed Salah to solitary confinement in Ashkelon Prison, Palestinian sources in Israel told Quds Press yesterday.

Reporting lawyers who spoke with Israeli prison officials, Quds Press said that Salah was moved from Al Jalama Prison to solitary confinement in Ashkelon Prison.

His defence lawyers said they expected him to be put in solitary.

On Sunday Sheikh Salah handed himself in to the Israeli prison authority to complete his 28-month sentence over claims of incitement.

Hamas: Detention of Sheikh Salah aims to obstruct his defence of Jerusalem

He was due to begin his term in March but this was delayed as a result of the coronavirus.

Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, was detained by Israeli forces in August 2017 and indicted for incitement following his criticism of the erection of metal detectors at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

He was sentenced to 28 months in prison by an Israeli court. He served 11 months, half of which was spent in solitary confinement, before he was moved to house arrest.

He has previously been jailed six times by occupation forces.