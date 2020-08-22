People of Ethiopia will sacrifice their lives for Renaissance Dam, says Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia will carry on building the Renaissance Dam and will not succumb to pressure, adding that the construction of the dam is now 88 per cent complete.

The dam is a symbol of freedom and independence, Ahmed said, stressing that the Ethiopian people are ready to sacrifice their lives to complete its construction.

In an interview with the governmental body concerned with the dam project, he said that completing the construction of the Renaissance Dam will continue regardless of changes to the government, because the country needs this step.

The Renaissance Dam negotiations round ended on Wednesday with an agreement to form a technical and legal mini-committee for each of the three countries concerned with the crisis: Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

