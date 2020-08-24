Fatah criticises Arab League’s neglect of its request to hold emergency meeting

A prominent Fatah leader spoke of the Arab League’s neglect of the Palestinian leadership’s request to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the UAE’s decision to normalise relations with Israel.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary–General of the League of Arab States, said on Saturday that the League will hold a regular meeting on 9 September at the ministerial level, ignoring the Palestinian leadership’s request for an emergency meeting.

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Netanyahu repeated last week that annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.

The Palestinian government has recalled its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in protest over the country’s agreement to normalise ties with Israel.

The PA president’s official spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the deal was a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.”