Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Lebanon needs political stability, Qatar FM says

August 27, 2020 at 2:50 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Qatar
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani delivers his remarks at European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Belgium on 19 February 2020. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed Bin Abdul-Rahman Al Thani in Brussels, Belgium on 19 February 2020 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]
 August 27, 2020 at 2:50 pm

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul-Rahman Al Thani on Tuesday called for political stability in blast-stricken Lebanon, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports.

“There is a need for political stability in Lebanon,” Bin Abdul-Rahman Al Thani said following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Al Thani met with several Lebanese officials, to whom he reiterated his country’s support for Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister also reiterated his country’s support for Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut explosion and said  Qatar did not vow to deposit any money at Lebanese banks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the Lebanese caretaker government Charbel Wehbe has praised the aid provided by Qatar to Lebanon to face the repercussions of the Beirut port explosion.

In an exclusive statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Wehbe hailed the visit of HE Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Lebanon, saying that it expressed Qatar’s empathy with the Lebanese people. It also marked the first such trip by a senior official from a Gulf state.

READ: Who will save Lebanon from economic collapse?

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Show Comments