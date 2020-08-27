Lebanon needs political stability, Qatar FM says

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul-Rahman Al Thani on Tuesday called for political stability in blast-stricken Lebanon, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports.

“There is a need for political stability in Lebanon,” Bin Abdul-Rahman Al Thani said following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Al Thani met with several Lebanese officials, to whom he reiterated his country’s support for Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister also reiterated his country’s support for Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut explosion and said Qatar did not vow to deposit any money at Lebanese banks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the Lebanese caretaker government Charbel Wehbe has praised the aid provided by Qatar to Lebanon to face the repercussions of the Beirut port explosion.

In an exclusive statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Wehbe hailed the visit of HE Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Lebanon, saying that it expressed Qatar’s empathy with the Lebanese people. It also marked the first such trip by a senior official from a Gulf state.

