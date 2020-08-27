UNRWA delivers medicines, others services to homes of Palestininans in Gaza

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday that it is running an emergency plan that includes delivering medicines and other services to people at home, the Shehab news agency reported.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa Voice, UNRWA’s spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said: “Our plan includes delivering services from door to door in order to keep people safe amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 outside the quarantine centres.”

Abu Hasna said that UNRWA’s services will be delivered to the refugees and nonrefugees across the besieged Gaza Strip. He added that the traditional distribution of food parcels, calling people up to the distribution centres, was suspended according to the directions of the Ministry of Health.

The UN official said that there is a strong coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the outbreak of the pandemic, noting that the media is providing coverage of the “dangerous” situation in Gaza.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances related to the Israeli siege on Gaza and the dilapidation of the healthcare system,” he said, “every simple development is considered dangerous.”

He stressed that UNRWA is still suffering a budget deficit estimated to be $300 million.

READ: Qatar envoy lands in Gaza to ease Israel-Hamas tensions