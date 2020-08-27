Yemen southern separatists withdraw from Riyadh Agreement talks

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen on Tuesday withdrew from peace talks aimed at sharing power with the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The STC said in a statement that it had officially informed Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as sponsor of the Riyadh Agreement, of its decision to suspend participation in the ongoing talks, noting that the decision was triggered by a number of reasons, including the military escalation by the pro-government forces in Abyan governorate and the collapse of public services in the southern governorates.

STC deputy chairman, Hani Bin Braik, said on Twitter that the decision to withdraw from the Riyadh talks aims to push towards a commitment to the Riyadh Agreement’s terms.

Last April, the STC declared self-rule in southern Yemen. However, in late July, the council cancelled its decision and pledged to implement the power-sharing agreement signed under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

