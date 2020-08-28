Libya embassy in Belarus attacked by 40 people

A group of around 40 unidentified persons attacked the Libyan Embassy in Belarus in the early morning hours of yesterday, Libyan Charge d’Affairs Mohammed Astete said.

According to Russia Today’s Arabic news website, Astete possesses footage of the attackers, some of whom were masked, as they jumped over the building’s fence in an attempt to enter the embassy.

He described them as “terrorists” and called on the Belarusian authorities and President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russia’s who is currently facing mass protests against his rule, to take urgent action against them.

Astete told Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS that he believes that the attackers are affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA). The internationally-recognised GNA is based in Tripoli and has recently repelled a year-long offensive on the Libyan capital by the Russian-backed, eastern-based government, which is affiliated with self-styled military General Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA).

