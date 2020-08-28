Turkey to repair Bangladeshi naval vessel damaged in Beirut blast

Turkey will restore a Bangladeshi naval ship that was damaged during the deadly blast at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut earlier this month, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said yesterday.

According to Anadolu, the Turkish National Defence Ministry offered to repair the Bangladeshi naval ship named BNS BIJOY.

“BNS BIJOY of the Bangladesh Navy, which was damaged in the Beirut explosion, is being towed to Turkey by TCG INEBOLU. The necessary repairs to BNS BIJOY will be carried out at the facilities of the Turkish Navy,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Turkey offered to help Lebanon rebuild Beirut’s port, which was destroyed by the 4 August blast.

Turkey’s aid agency TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) went to Beirut immediately and brought around 400 tonnes of wheat to the Tripoli port in northern Lebanon to help with the food shortage. Turkey also brought medicines and medical equipment.

