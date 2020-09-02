Netanyahu holds video call with UAE in Hebrew

A video call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a United Arab Emirates (UAE) representative was held today in Hebrew, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The UAE representative named Khalifa, who had accompanied the Israeli delegation to the country, claimed to have studied the language over Zoom.

During the call, Netanyahu congratulated the UAE’s contribution to peace and stability in the Middle East. He said: “I would like to congratulate you, as a representative of UAE’s government and as a loyal representative of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, a great leader, for your contribution to peace.”

“This is a historic peace, not just between leaders but between our people. You literally express it – thank you so much for this,” he added.

Israel and the UAE announced on 13 August that they would forge official ties under a deal brokered by Washington. The diplomatic move reshapes the Middle East order, from the Palestinian issue to relations with Iran.

Palestinians have condemned the UAE’s move as abandonment of a policy of linking official relations with Israel to achievement of Palestinian statehood in territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

Israel’s national carrier El Al took its first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Monday, carrying a joint US-Israeli delegation that included Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the flight, saying: “It is very painful to see today the landing of an Israeli plane in the United Arab Emirates in a clear violation of the Arab stance on the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

Netanyahu also asked the official to join future UAE trips to Israel during the call. He said: “It is my personal request that you would join an UAE delegation to Israel. You will be warmly welcomed here, just like you welcomed us in your country.”

“I thank all the Jews and Israelis in the UAE, and I hope to see you soon,” replied Khalifa.