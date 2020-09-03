US envoy reiterates support for Egypt in its war on terrorism

The United States Ambassador to Egypt, Jonathan Cohen, has reiterated his country’s support for Egypt in its war against terrorism, describing Egypt as an important partner.

Earlier, the US ambassador said that Egypt does not only represent the Middle East, but is also linked to the whole of Africa, adding that Washington opposes all kinds of foreign interference in Libya.

Egypt has been fighting militants who it says have killed hundreds of police and soldiers in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula since 2013.

Militants have also carried out attacks elsewhere in the country.

The UN has expressed alarm at increasing practices of arbitrary detentions, torture, ill-treatment, the absence of judicial oversight, restrictions on freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly in the country, as a result of Egypt’s anti-terror laws.

