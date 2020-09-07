Portuguese / Spanish / English

Erekat: Trump forcing countries to move embassies to Jerusalem

September 7, 2020 at 1:13 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Serbia, US
(L-R) President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony and meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is hosting the leaders to discuss furthering their economic relations. [Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images]
Secretary-General of the PLO’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said yesterday that US President Donald Trump is forcing countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

Taking to Twitter, Erekat wrote: “President Trump is not only steadfast on violating international law but insists on embarrassing his guests.”

He attached a video of Trump thanking Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for agreeing to move his country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. However, the video shows Vucic looking puzzled at the announcement and scanning the documents in his hands to see where such an agreement was made.

Erekat added, adding Vucic: “No need to be embarrassed , stay the course with int. law , do-not move the embassy to Jerusalem. It is obvious that a mistake was made.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “We will exert efforts to prevent the violation of international law and the relocation of any embassy to Jerusalem… The State of Palestine is to severe diplomatic relations with any state that moves its embassy to Jerusalem.”

On Friday, Trump announced that Serbia would relocate its embassy to Jerusalem and that  Kosovo agreed to hold full normalisation and diplomatic ties with Israel.

In December 2017, Trump recognised untied Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel and months later he moved the US’ embassy to the occupied city.

