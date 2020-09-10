Algeria court jails MP, ex-minister in corruption cases

An Algerian court sentenced a member of parliament associated with the former regime of Abdulaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to resign as president in response to mass protests in April 2019, to eight years in a case related to corruption.

Member of Parliament Bahaa Eddine Tliba of the National Liberation Front was convicted of offering bribes to facilitate his election to parliament, as well as breaching laws on the movement of funds to and from overseas.

Tliba was also fined 8 million Algerian dinars (around $63,000).

The same court, Sidi Mhamed Court of Algiers, also convicted former Minister of National Solidarity Djamel Ould Abbes and his younger son, Skandar. Ould Abbes’ eldest son, who lives abroad, was handed a 20-year term in absentia.

Algeria PM: Amendments to constitution will shield country against tyranny