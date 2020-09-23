EU adds wanted Libya war criminal Werfalli to sanctions list

The European Union announced the lifting of sanctions imposed on the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, Aguila Saleh, and outgoing President of the General National Congress (GNC), Nouri Abusahmain, while imposing sanctions on two other Libyan citizens and three companies.

This came at a press conference held by Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Monday, following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Borrell said: “The EU Foreign ministers agreed to lift sanctions imposed on Aguila Saleh and Nouri Abusahmain, while deciding to blacklist two Libyan citizens, who are Mahmoud Al-Werfelli and Mousa Diab, for committing human rights violations in Libya.”

Al-Werfalli, a senior field commander of east Libya’s Libyan National Army (LNA), is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes when he was seen orchestrating the summary execution of a dozen prisoners dressed in orange.

Though the LNA vowed to investigate the matter, he remains free to continue the group’s operations.

Earlier, diplomats declared that the EU plans to remove a prominent Libyan mediator from the sanctions list to encourage peace efforts and ensure that the Democratic Civil Bloc plays a central role in any settlement.

