Liverpool’s Mo Salah calls for support for refugees’ right to education

World-renowned footballer and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, on Tuesday called on the world leaders to ensure that every child receives a quality education, including refugees.

Salah, who became the first Ambassador for Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR’s Instant Network Schools (INS) programme, joined refugee students from INS schools in Kenya, Tanzania and South Sudan, to address world leaders at the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Action Zone.

“We must make sure that all young people; including refugees, get an education. Now is the time to make sure refugee students don’t get left behind. And with COVID-19, connected education is extremely important,” Salah said in a statement published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Refugee children have been through so much but remain incredibly strong. They have many dreams and hopes, like all children. I heard from four students, Pacific, Luel, Salama and Fatna who represent millions of young people living in refugee camps across Africa. These four young people have inspired me and given me hope. They have shared their dreams for the future and told me what education means to them,” he added.

"They have inspired me and given me hope."@MoSalah has brought four refugee voices to #UNGA. Meet some of the students getting a digital education thanks to UNHCR and the @VodafoneFdn's Instant Network Schools 📱📶👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/YaGIXteJ30 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) September 22, 2020

INS aims to give young refugees, the communities that host them, and teachers opportunities to access digital educational content through the internet, and to improve the quality of education in some of the most marginalised communities in Africa.

