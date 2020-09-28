Iran received 'gold bullion' from Venezuela in return for oil, says official 

Iran has obtained gold from Caracas in return for the fuel loads it sent to Venezuela, Iranian chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced yesterday.

Yahya Safavi explained that the gold was transferred to Tehran by “airplanes to prevent any accident during transit”.

“Iran seeks to transfer its war experience with Iraq [1980-1988] to the countries countering the United States,” Safavi told reporters, referring to Venezuela.

Tehran, Safavi added, was providing consultations to Venezuela on “building popular mobilisation forces and preventing cyberattacks.”

“Iran is willing to help any Muslim or non-Muslim country that seeks assistance,” the commander stressed. “We received cash dollars for every assistance we’d rendered to Iraq, but with Syria we have an agreement and we receive certain things in return,” he pointed out.

Iran has been fighting in Syria since the country’s civil war broke out in 2011. It has deployed tens of thousands of proxy forces. Iranian officials say more than $15 billion has been spent to support the Syrian army led by the incumbent President Bashar Al-Assad.

READ: Top Iraqi diplomat in Iran after US Embassy warning