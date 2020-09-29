Iran denies reports of secret talks with US in Oman

Iran yesterday denied media reports claiming Tehran was holding secret talks with the United States in the Sultanate of Oman, Fars news agency reported.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said: “There have not been and there will not be negotiations between Tehran and Washington.”

US President Donald Trump “does not understand the nature of international relations … These reports are for domestic consumption and may be useful for Trump,” he added.

“The path is clear. Trump must admit his mistake and stop this inhumane and comprehensive war and unjust sanctions, and compensate for all the damage he has caused to the Iranian people,” he added.

In 2018, America imposed “unprecedented sanctions” on Tehran after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that world powers, including the US, struck with Iran. The agreement placed unprecedented curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, subjecting it to a rigorous inspection regime in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions.

