Iran, Qatar discuss joining power grids through sea

September 29, 2020
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, speaks during a press conference in the capital Doha on December 3, 2018. (Photo ANNE LEVASSEUR/AFP/Getty Images)
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, speaks during a press conference in the capital Doha on 3 December 2018 [ANNE LEVASSEUR/AFP/Getty Images]
Iranian and Qatari energy ministers yesterday discussed connecting the two countries’ electricity networks via a submarine cable.

In a virtual meeting, the Qatari minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said that the project was “possible”, adding that a “proposal should be worked on”.

“In my opinion, this idea is practical and it is possible to implement it,” Al-Kaabi added.

Iranian minister, Reza Ardakanian, said his government was “constantly exchanging power with its neighbouring countries.”

“Qatar has surplus production of power, which has a good market in the regional counties, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq,” Ardakanian, chair of the two countries’ joint economic committee, noted.

