Iran, Qatar discuss joining power grids through sea

Iranian and Qatari energy ministers yesterday discussed connecting the two countries’ electricity networks via a submarine cable.

In a virtual meeting, the Qatari minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said that the project was “possible”, adding that a “proposal should be worked on”.

“In my opinion, this idea is practical and it is possible to implement it,” Al-Kaabi added.

Iranian minister, Reza Ardakanian, said his government was “constantly exchanging power with its neighbouring countries.”

“Qatar has surplus production of power, which has a good market in the regional counties, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq,” Ardakanian, chair of the two countries’ joint economic committee, noted.

