Israel's virus tally tops 250,000 as cases surge

Israel registered 7,639 new coronavirus infections and 51 more fatalities on Friday, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel’s overall case count now stands at 255,771, including 1,622 deaths and 183,488 recoveries, the ministry said.

At least 807 patients remain in critical condition, it added.

Amid an exponential rise in infections, Israel returned to a total lockdown on Sept. 18, which will remain in force for at least three weeks.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said exiting the lockdown will be a slow and gradual process that could even continue for an entire year.

