Israel's virus tally tops 250,000 as cases surge

October 2, 2020 at 6:44 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli police officers collect the banners as people gather in front of Israeli Parliament to protest the decision on restricting protests against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a tightening of the current coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, in West Jerusalem on September 29, 2020 [Mustafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Israel registered 7,639 new coronavirus infections and 51 more fatalities on Friday, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel’s overall case count now stands at 255,771, including 1,622 deaths and 183,488 recoveries, the ministry said.

At least 807 patients remain in critical condition, it added.

Amid an exponential rise in infections, Israel returned to a total lockdown on Sept. 18, which will remain in force for at least three weeks.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said exiting the lockdown will be a slow and gradual process that could even continue for an entire year.

