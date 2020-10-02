Kuwait's chief of staff ‘retires’, first senior official to be changed under new Emir

Kuwait’s chief of staff, Mohammed Al-Khader, has retired “at his own request”, Al-Rai newspaper reported yesterday.

Al-Khader’s retirement came after he was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General. The decision was said to have been signed by the acting foreign minister, Ahmad Al Nasser Al Sabah.

Al-Khader is the first official to retire on a state level, after the new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah took his oath as the country’s new head of state. Al Sabah succeeded his late half brother, Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who died recently.

READ: Kuwaiti opposition hopes new emir permits political “detente”