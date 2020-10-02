Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait's chief of staff ‘retires’, first senior official to be changed under new Emir

Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Khaled Al-Khader, and US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander, General Lloyd Austin III on 22 February 2016 in Kuwait City. [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
Kuwait’s chief of staff, Mohammed Al-Khader, has retired “at his own request”, Al-Rai newspaper reported yesterday.

Al-Khader’s retirement came after he was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General. The decision was said to have been signed by the acting foreign minister, Ahmad Al Nasser Al Sabah.

Al-Khader is the first official to retire on a state level, after the new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah took his oath as the country’s new head of state. Al Sabah succeeded his late half brother, Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who died recently.

