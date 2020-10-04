Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Gaza's parkour athletes turn destruction into playground

Parkour athletes practice their art amongst the destruction brought about by Israel in Gaza
October 4, 2020 at 10:30 am | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 October 4, 2020 at 10:30 am

A group of Palestinian teenagers have taken to abadoned and destroyed buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip to practice parkour.

“We don’t have a stadium or a club,” Said Al-Sagra told Anadolu Agency. “We prefer these destroyed sites.”

The Gaza Strip is home to two million Palestinians in cities, towns, and refugee camps squeezed within an area of 360 square kilometres, with its borders sealed off by neighbouring Israel and Egypt.

READ: Gaza kicks off date season

Categories
Middle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments