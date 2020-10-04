Gaza's parkour athletes turn destruction into playground

A group of Palestinian teenagers have taken to abadoned and destroyed buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip to practice parkour.

“We don’t have a stadium or a club,” Said Al-Sagra told Anadolu Agency. “We prefer these destroyed sites.”

The Gaza Strip is home to two million Palestinians in cities, towns, and refugee camps squeezed within an area of 360 square kilometres, with its borders sealed off by neighbouring Israel and Egypt.

READ: Gaza kicks off date season