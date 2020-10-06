US envoy to Israel: Biden win bad for the Middle East

If Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, wins November’s US presidential election, he could undermine Washington’s efforts to confront Iran, US envoy to Israel David Friedman warned on Sunday.

“As you know, Joe Biden was part of the Obama administration that negotiated and implemented the Iran deal, something that President Trump – and I share his view – thinks was the worst international deal the US has ever entered into,” Friedman told the UAE’s Al- Ain news site.

The deal, he continued, created a path for Iran to “get a nuclear weapon” and did nothing to curb Tehran’s malign activities including supporting terrorists in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen or restrain it from building ballistic missiles.

The ambassador also claimed that the shift in Iran policy “will be bad for the region, including for Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait”.

“We are in a very good place in terms of the sanctions we have imposed upon Iran, and we think if we continue down this path, Iran will have no choice but to end its malign activity,” he said.

