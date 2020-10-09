Israel occupation to demolish Palestine school in West Bank

Portuguese / Spanish / English

October 9, 2020 at 4:49 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - SEPTEMBER 06: Palestinian students wearing protective face masks return to schools which have been closed due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic since March as education for first, second, third and fourth grades resumes at schools under Covid-19 measures in Ramallah, West Bank on September 06, 2020. ( Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency )
Palestinian students wearing protective face masks return to schools which have been closed due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic since March in Ramallah, West Bank on September 06, 2020. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli court ruled to demolish a newly-constructed Palestinian school located in the centre of the West Bank.

Anadolu Agency quoted anti-settlement activist Abdullah Abu Rahma stating that the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday rejected the injunctive relief submitted in favour of the Ras El-Teen School in eastern Ramallah.

Abu Rahma added that some 50 children of various ages were already enrolled at the school, which was recently built and is run by the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

He confirmed that many activists have started to gather at the school to stage a sit-in, in an attempt to prevent the authorities from tearing down the structure.

The activist explained that lawyers are trying to file a petition again the demolition order.

The school is located in an area of the occupied West Bank classified as Area C, which is subject to full Israeli control under the Oslo II Accord of 1995, signed in Taba, Egypt.

According to official Palestinian estimates, the Israeli occupation has demolished more than 500 Palestinian structures since the beginning of this year.

