Jordan’s Islamists ally for upcoming parliamentary elections

The Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, will participate in the next legislative elections scheduled for 10 November.

IAF officials have been attempting to form alliances, as they have previously done during the 2016 elections.

Arabi21 reported that the party formed the National Alliance for Reform, along with political personalities and currents outside the Islamic movement, which includes 100 candidates.

The party is expected to join forces with three candidates for the Christian seats, while 40 candidates from outside the IAF are anticipated to partake in the alliance.

The participation of the Islamic movement in the Jordanian parliamentary elections comes amid rising tensions between the IAF and the authorities. A study conducted by Mohammad Abu Rumman, researcher in the field of Islamist movements and groups, indicated that: “The regime wants to prevent the movement’s representatives from winning enough seats to have a say in parliament.”

