Egypt’s Sisi rules out reconciliation with Muslim Brotherhood

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi renewed his warning that there are “hostile” entities attempting to destroy Egypt, referring to the Muslim Brotherhood, the New Khaleej news site reported yesterday.

During a meeting with the Egyptian army, Al-Sisi stressed that he rejects “any reconciliation” with them. “Egypt rejects any reconciliation sought by the forces which carry out bloody attacks against the people of Egypt and seek to destroy the state,” he said.

Al-Sisi, who was defence minister in 2013 when the Muslim Brotherhood governed the country after winning the first democratic election carried out in Egypt, later carried out a coup against the group. He then imprisoned its leaders and outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood.

He has governed the country since and secured his place through a series of constitutional amendments which will allow him to remain in power until 2034.

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood have reported abuse and being denied medical care while in prison, the former Egyptian President, the first to be democratically elected, Mohamed Morsi died after collapsing in court last year.

