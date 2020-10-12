Turkish-administered Northern Cyprus set for election runoff

Turkish-administered Northern Cyprus is set for an election runoff on 18 October, Al Jazeera reported.

The 2020 election held on Sunday in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus put incumbent Prime Minister Ersin Tatar neck and neck with opposition leader Mustafa Akinci as neither candidate managed to secure 50 per cent of the vote needed to win.

Whoever wins the second round of elections will have to restart peace negotiations with neighbouring Greek Cyprus and navigate the ongoing maritime border dispute between Greece and Turkey.

A final vote will decide whether 72-year-old Akinci or 60-year-old Tartar will claim the post.

